Yukon baseball set for Red Dirt League

School is still in session for the 2017-2018 academic year, but the Yukon baseball program already has started preparations for next year with practice and the start of the summer season.

The Millers will have four teams in the Red Dirt League this summer, including varsity, junior varsity, freshmen and a junior high team.

“We have several players who are playing away from Yukon this summer,” Yukon coach Kevin James said. “The plan for the summer is to get healthy, play consistent and work on our craft. We will focus on hitting, defense, pitching, base running, bunting and we will put guys in situation that will be similar to what they will see next year.”

James said he is looking forward to seeing some young players in action.

“It’ll be good to see how we handle ourselves in game situations,” James said. “We will have new coaches that need to get acquainted with our players and our program. There will be a lot of games in a short period of time. We are looking forward to getting started and setting the tone for our guys going into the fall.”

Varsity

The varsity team will open its summer season at 5 p.m. Tuesday vs. Edmond Memorial, then hit the road for a 5 p.m. Wednesday matchup at Norman. The Yukon varsity will then head to Putnam City North for a tournament Thursday through June 3 before playing at Deer Creek at 5 p.m. June 4.

At 6 p.m. June 5, the Millers will play at Norman North Black. Yukon will then head to Weatherford June 6 through June 10 to play in the Zorian Tournament. The Millers will be back in action at 5 p.m. June 11 against Norman North Green.

Yukon will travel to Midwest City for a 1 p.m. June 13 match up with the Bombers before heading to Tecumseh for the Tecumseh Tournament June 14 through June 17.

The Millers will travel to Edmond Santa Fe on June 18 for a 1 p.m. game and then host Putnam City North at 1 p.m. June 19 in their final regular season game.

The Red Dirt League varsity playoffs will open June 21 and conclude June 24.

The varsity roster includes Dalton Fleet, Gabe Flow, Cody Floyd, Drew Janvrin, Brayden McPherson, Jacob Russell, Carson Shultz, Mickey Boyer, Hunter Brown, Colton DeKinder, Jett Lodes, Mason McIntyre, Cade Parsons, Remy Plattner, Victor Prentice, Caleb Reid and Caleb Terry.

Junior varsity

The junior varsity will open its summer season at 5 p.m. Tuesday against Edmond Santa Fe and then take on the Oklahoma City Broncos at 5 p.m. Wednesday before heading to Blanchard to compete in the Blanchard Tournament Thursday through June 3.

Yukon will travel to Edmond Memorial for a 5 p.m. match up with the Bulldogs on June 4 and then host Westmoore at 5 p.m. June 5.

The Millers will host the Yukon Junior Varsity Tournament June 7 through June 10 and then host Deet Creek at 5 p.m. June 11.

Yukon will host Choctaw at 5 p.m. June 13 and then compete in the Tuttle Tournament June 14 through June 17.

The Millers will play the Oklahoma City Broncos at 5 p.m. June 18 and then host Westmoore at 1 p.m. June 19 to conclude their regular season.

The Red Dirt League junior varsity playoffs will begin June 22 and end June 26.

The junior varsity roster includes Coby Baker, Gentry Bell, Carson Benge, Kyler Beshears, Levi Davis, Kobe Flow, Caden Hernandez, Joshua Holston, Carson Lee, Cody Pfieffer, Colton Phinney, Nick Scavitto, Joshua Sisson, Austin Arnold and Blake Vavera.

Freshmen

The freshmen team will open its summer season at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Kingfisher before hosting Edmond Santa Fe at 5 p.m. Wednesday. The Millers will compete in the Mustang Tournament Thursday through June 3 then host Putnam City North at 5 p.m. June 4.

Yukon will travel to Norman North on June 6 with a 2 p.m. matchup with the Timberwolves before competing in the Carl Albert Tournament June 7 through June 10.

The Millers will play at Norman at 1 p.m. June 11 and then host Deer Creek at 5 p.m. June 13 before hosting the Yukon Freshmen Tournament June 14 through June 17.

Yukon will play Bethany at 1 p.m. June 19 and at Piedmont at 5 p.m. June 20 to conclude its regular season.

The Red Dirt League freshmen playoffs will begin June 22 and end June 26.

The freshmen roster includes Griffin Aldridge, Aiden Alexander, Morgan Boyer, Heath Brown, Coulter Clevenger, Carson Creach, Connor Ellis, Carter Erickson, Dustin Lee, Mason Lindquist, Parker Means, Dawson Owens, Cade Parent, Aden Rinkle and Hunter Williams.

Junior High

The junior high team will open its summer with a 5 p.m. game at Mustang on Wednesday and then compete in the Yukon/Kingfisher Tournament Thursday through June 3. The Millers will then travel to Putnam City North for a 5 p.m. match up with the Panthers on June 4.

Yukon will host Midwest City at 5 p.m. June 5 and then head to Weatherford for the Zorian Tournament June 6 through June 10.

The Millers will host Choctaw at 5 p.m. June 12 and play at Choctaw at 5 p.m. June 13 before competing in the Mustang Tournament June 14 through June 17.

Yukon will host Bishop McGuinness at 5 p.m. June 18 and travel to Norman North for a 6 p.m. match up with the T-Wolves June 19 to conclude its regular season.

The Red Dirt League junior high playoffs will open June 22 and run through June 26.

The junior high roster includes Tyler Collins, Cole Cunningham, Kentstan Curry, Caleb Darcey, Brance Garrett, Ethan Horton, Noah Morris, Wyatt Pace, Carter Parent, Cale Parr, Trevin Pettigrew, Ashtyn Pirtle, Boston Thomas, Logan Troxell, Chance Turney and Talan Zody.