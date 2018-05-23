Parents of children killed in fire file lawsuit

The parents of three El Reno children who died in a New Year’s Day house fire have sued the manufacturers of a space heater they believe was responsible for the fire.

James Redbird and KeeYanna Osage filed the lawsuit last week in Canadian County District Court against Patton Products, Sunbeam Products, Newell Brands and Edward Graham, who owned the home being occupied by the family.

They claim that a malfunctioning space heater caused the deaths of their children, Mayley Jean, Gunner Ray and Amylah Dawn Redbird.

They are seeking damages in excess of $75,000.

According to court documents, the malfunction of the space heater led to the deaths of the three children.

They claim the three companies failed to produce a safe product, failed to have a reliable system to prevent the incident, failed to exercise reasonable and prudent care in the manufacture of the heater, failed to implement proper safety features and failed to warn of known hazards.

Meanwhile, Graham is accused of failing to provide suitable living conditions, which was a proximate cause and substantial contributing factor to the deaths.

According to a story published in April by the El Reno Tribune, the investigation into the fire has not been closed by the El Reno Fire Department.

The fire broke out around 6 a.m. Jan. 1 inside the house at 208 N. K St.