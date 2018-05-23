Heimbach named U.S.C.A. All-Region

Yukon junior soccer player Myka Heimbach was recently named to the United Soccer Coaches Association All-Region Team.

The U.S.C.A. All-Region Team is made up of the top players from Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri, North Dakota, Nebraska and Arkansas.

With her selection onto the all-region team, Heimbach is now eligible to be selected for the U.S.C.A. All-American Team, which will be announced later this summer.

If she is selected, Heimbach will earn a trip to Chicago in January at the United Soccer Coaches Association Convention and be honored as a member of the All-American team.

Heimbach is the first Yukon girls soccer player selected to U.S.C.A. All-Region Team.