McDaniel set to leave Mustang for Oklahoma City Public Schools

By Chris Eversole

Staff Writer

Mustang Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Sean McDaniel is expected to be named superintendent of Oklahoma City Public Schools at a board meeting at 4 p.m. today, various news organizations report.

The job would take him from a district of about 11,000 students to one of 46,000.

McDaniel has been Mustang superintendent since 2012. He has received high marks from the school board, the staff and the community.

He was the driving force for passage of a bond issue for new schools.

He also coordinated the support of board members for this year’s teachers’ walkout.

Attempts to reach McDaniel were unsuccessful. Follow the Mustang News online for updates on the story.