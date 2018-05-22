McDaniel named OKCPS superintendent

By Chris Eversole,

Contributing Writer

Mustang Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Sean McDaniel was named superintendent of Oklahoma City Public Schools in a 5-2 vote at a board meeting at 3 p.m. today.

The job takes him from a district of about 11,000 students to one of 46,000.

McDaniel has been Mustang superintendent since 2012. He has received high marks from the school board, the staff and the community.

He was the driving force for passage of a $180 million bond issue for new schools that voters approved in February 2017.

He also coordinated the support of board members for this year’s teachers’ walkout.

McDaniel will replace Aurora Lora, who resigned in January after 17 months on the job.

Lora was the 11th person since 2000 to serve as full-time or interim superintendent, the Oklahoman reported.

The Mustang Board of Education will hold a special meeting at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday to formally accept McDaniel’s resignation, said board President Chad Fulton.

“I’m sorry to see him go,” Fulton said. “He’s made a big difference here, and I respect his sense of purpose in taking the Oklahoma City job.”

The superintendent’s duties will be shared by several key administrators until the board can hire a replacement for McDaniel, Fulton said.

Fulton wants to select a superintendent by the time school starts in the fall.

“Mustang is an extremely attractive position,” he said. “We did well in our last search (which resulted in hiring McDaniel), and I’m sure we’ll do well again.”

Fulton said he was concerned by the Oklahoma City board’s micro-management of past superintendents.

“There’s no question that Dr. McDaniel can do the job, but I’m not sure the board will let him do it,” Fulton said.