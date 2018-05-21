Tiffany Jones named Mustang Chamber of Commerce’s outstanding member for 2018

By CHRIS EVERSOLE

Staff Writer

In 2011, Tiffany Jones was a shy 19-year-old when Robert Crout saw something special in her and hired her as his secretary for Crout Companies.

“I answered an ad, and he pretty much hired me on the spot,” she said.

Today, she’s an accomplished business executive, taking responsibilities for land transactions and other professional duties in the development company.

“I’m not afraid to pick up the phone and call anyone, and I have good speaking skills,” she said.

In addition to Crout’s mentoring, Jones owes her success to the Mustang Chamber of Commerce, she said.

“Robert always says that relationships are so important, and the chamber is great for networking,” she said.

“I know who to call when I need a sign and who to call when I need someone to work on a computer,” she said.

While the chamber has given her much, she’s given much to the chamber.

Her contributions led to Jones being named the chamber’s member of the year for 2018.

Chamber CEO Renee Peerman is impressed with how much Jones has achieved in such a short time.

“Tiffany has so much energy and is eager to help. She was nominated by the board of directors for this award because of her past contributions and because we have always been able to turn to her for help when we need a volunteer.

“She is someone we can trust to handle any type of project and do it well.”

Jones’s involvement with the chamber over the years has included working on the holiday bake sale and auction, helping organize golf tournaments and assisting Crout with the Mustang Hall of Fame.

Other changes that have occurred since Jones joined the Crout organization are that she received an associates degree from Redlands Community College and a bachelor’s degree with a major in business from the University of Central Oklahoma.

She kept busy while in school, working full time while taking as much as 21 credit hours of classes.

But she’s busier than ever now – as the mother of her year-and-a-half-year-old daughter, Tinley.

Although she’s cut back to part-time with Crout Companies, Jones and her husband, Drake, finding focusing time on their family exhausting.

“Tinley is always getting into something,” Jones said.

Jones is proud to be part of Crout Companies’ work to build the Mustang community.

Since 1977, the business has developed many of the residential and commercial projects in the area.

“Robert takes a lot of time and prays about what to do,” she said. “He always wants to do right by the land,” she said.

She’s also glad to be part of the community.

“Mustang is just one big community with a small-town feel,” she said.

“I like that the city, the chamber and the schools work together.”