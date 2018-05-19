Yukon honors 17 seniors as valedictorian
Seventeen Yukon High School seniors will share the honors of being valedictorians for the Class of 2018 when they walk across the stage to receive their diplomas Tuesday.
This year’s valedictorians are:
- Carson Ball is the son Gary and Lindsay Ball. He plans to attend Oklahoma State University.
- Mariya Boben is the daughter of Minimol Varghese. She plans to attend the University of Oklahoma.
- Daisha Brown is the daughter of Ben and Amanda Brown. She plans to attend the University of Tennessee.
- Brandon Cacini-Tate is the son of Theresa Cacini and Chris and Jennifer Tate. He plans to attend the University of Oklahoma
- William Callan is the son of Kim and Joey Callan. He plans to attend the University of Oklahoma.
- Rachel Diaz is the daughter of Sarah and Travis Diaz. She plans to attend Milliken University in Decatur, Illinois.
- Cole Duke is the son of Melissa and Ryan Duke.
- Joseph Feemster is the son of Anita and Carl Feemster.
- Adriana Gonzalez-Vega is the daughter of Alma Vega and Mario Reyes. She plans to attend the University of Oklahoma.
- Caitlyn Hankins is the daughter of Crystal and Michael Hankins. She plans to attend the Unversity of Oklahoma.
- Savannah Gordon is the daughter of Paula and Ezekiel Gordon. She plans to attend the University of Central Oklahoma.
- Keeley Hutchison is the daughter of Machel and David Hutchison.
- Hannah Jacob is the daughter of Biji and Susan Jacobs. She plans to attend the University ofOklahoma.
- Feba Joseph is the daughter of Sally Joseph. She plans to attend Oklahoma City Community College.
- Brooklyn Licastro is the daughter of Tony and Tara Licastro. She plans to attend Stanford University.
- Brooke Loveland is the daughter of David and Lynn Loveland. She is going to the Unversity of Oklahoma.
- Tien Tran is the daughter of Phuong Doan and Hung Tran. She plans to attend the University of Oklahoma.