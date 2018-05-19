Yukon girls soccer has 10 players who earn postseason honors

The Yukon girls soccer team had a solid season with an 11-4 record and a playoff appearance. Individual players racked up postseason awards for their performance this spring.

Ashlyn Williams, Ashlynn Breedlove and Grace Crowell were named All-State members, while Emily Kimmel and Kalie Winstead earned honorable mention All-State.

Myka Heimbach was named to the Central Oklahoma Athletic Conference All-Conference first team, while Maddi Phillips was named to the COAC All-Conference second team.

Peyton Lykes, Abby Love and Asley Baker were named to the All-District team.