Cheddar’s set to open Yukon location

After months of planning, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen will open its latest restaurant in Yukon on Tuesday.

The celebration will begin at 10 a.m. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Yukon Chamber of Commerce.

Guests will be welcomed with a tray of freshly made honey butter croissants, officials said.

The restaurant is located at 12332 NW 10 St., in front of Academy Sports.

Officials with the restaurant say the opening will create at least 180 jobs.

Previously, the closest Cheddar’s restaurant was more than 30 miles away in Midwest City.

According to a news release, Cheddar’s is a full-service restaurant with more than 20 entrees on the menu for less than $10.

Lisa Parsons, who has more than 27 years of restaurant experience, is the general manager for the eatery.

The restaurant will be open daily for lunch and dinner, officials said.

Cheddar’s operates 150 restaurants in 28 states.

There are three Cheddar’s in Oklahoma, including restaurants in Norman, Midwest City and Tulsa.