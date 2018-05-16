Yukon track and field closes season at state meet

By Michael Kinney

Contributing Writer

Tyler Dechant had high expectations heading into the 6A State Track and Field Championships.

The Yukon junior envisioned walking away with hardware around his neck from the boys’ high jump and 110-meter hurdles competitions.

Howver, Dechant did not earn the medals he wanted.

Dechant placed third in the high jump and seventh in the hurdles at Miller Stadium.

“It’s kind of windy,” Dechant said. “It was hard, but I’m just going to work on it a lot this summer.”

For much of the season, Dechant was seen as a favorite to win the 6A high jump. He and Edmond North’s Chris Banks were the favorites in 6A.

Dechant was unable to get past 6-feet, 8-inches. He topped out at 6-feet, 6-inches along with Deer Creek’s Stephen Wells.

Banks and David Kelley of Bartlesville each reached 6-10. But Banks had one less missed jump than Kelley, so he took home the high jump title.

Dechant plans to use the loss as motivation for next season.

“I need work on my jumps and practice a lot more,” Dechant said. “I am going to try and get 7-feet next year.”

In the 110 hurdles, Dechant had the top time in the preliminary round at 14.49 seconds. He was unable to duplicate that time in Saturday’s finale and ran a 14.98.

The Yukon boys finished 13th in the team competition with 21 points. Edmond Memorial won their 11th state championship with 98 points.

The rest of the top 10 included Mustang (53), Jenks (47), Midwest City (42), Norman (39), Deer Creek (36), Moore (34), Putnam City West (28) and Shawnee (26).

Yukon’s Jack Gose reached 15-feet, 6-inches in the pole vault to place second behind Norman’s Tate McDonald.

Sophomore Kole Frederick was fourth in the 110-meter hurdles and sixth in the 300-hurdles.

On the girls’ side, the Millers finished in 17th place with 14 points. All of their points came from their pole vaulters.

Norman’s Chandler Branum and Yukon’s Kyla Davis had been two of the best in the state throughout the season, so it was not unexpected that they would find themselves in a dual that went down to the wire.

Both cleared 11-feet, 6-inches to advance to 12-foot. However, neither was able to get over the bar, which would have tied the state meet record.

Because Branum had one less failed attempt on the day, she was crowned the winner and Davis was the runner-up. Yukon’s Maycie Reed was third at 11-foot.

Edmond Memorial took the team championship. They posted 82 points to win their third straight title and fifth in six seasons. Fellow COAC members Edmond North (72) and Southmoore (69) were right behind the Lady Bulldogs. Broken Arrow (47) and Union (42) rounded out the top five.