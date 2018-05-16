Yukon freshman places at 6A boys tennis state tournament

State tournaments can be overwhelming for freshmen athletes but for Yukon’s Nate Moore, it had the opposite effect.

Moore competed in the No. 2 singles division for the Millers at the 6A Boys Tennis State Tournament Friday and Saturday at the Oklahoma City Tennis Center and took seventh place with a 3-2 record.

The Miller freshman was the only Yukon boy to finish the state tournament with a winning record.

Moore opened the tournament with a win against Moore’s Jonathan Pham in straight sets 6-2 and 6-1. In the second round, the freshman stumbled against Jenks’ Gabriel Wilbourn 0-6 and 0-6.

Moore then rebounded in the consolation bracket to beat Bixby’s Reed Stallsmith 7-5 and 7-5. In his fourth match, he went up against Deer Creek’s Cooper Thomas and fell 2-6 and 3-6 and in the seventh and eighth-place match, he defeated rival Hoai Pham of Mustang 6-3 and 6-2.

Yukon’s Lukas Elmborg also competed in the 6A state tournament in the No. 1 singles division. Elmborg finished with a 1-2 record.

The Miller senior lost to Norman’s Michael Grunsted 0-6 and 0-6 but rebounded in his second match against Norman North’s Will Miller with a 6-4 and 6-1 win.

Elmborg concluded his Yukon career in his third match when he fell to Owasso’s Jared Reisen in a three-set match 6-4, 5-7 and 2-6.

No. 1 doubles team Carson Eskew and Aydan Tahdoo competed in the 6A state tournament as well. The duo went 0-2 with losses to Jenks 3-6 and 1-6 and Deer Creek 2-6 and 2-6.

As a team, Yukon finished with a 4-6 mark at the 6A Boys Tennis State Championships.