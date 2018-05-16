Yukon delivers for postal carriers’ food drive

Residents of Yukon did their part Saturday to help stamp out hunger in Canadian County.

Jennifer Wild, president of Manna Pantry’s board of directors, said postal carriers delivered more than 25,000 pounds of food to the emergency food pantry as part of their annual food drive on Saturday.

This year’s total of 25,515 pounds was down slightly from last year’s total, but will benefit the pantry’s effort to feed more than 300 families each month.

“This is such a huge impact for us. It helps keep the costs down and it will last several months. It has a huge impact on getting us through the year,” Wild said.

She also pointed out that if people were not able to give on Saturday and still want to help, Manna Pantry volunteers will pick up more food at the U.S. Post Office in Yukon on Thursday.

Wild said dozens of people volunteered for Saturday’s effort.

“We had almost 600 volunteer hours. That is terrific,” she said.

Several Yukon athletic programs, along with churches and members of a Boy Scouts troop, helped unload and weigh the food.

Canadian Hills Church of the Nazarene provided meals for the postal carriers, while Resurrection Lutheran Church provided hot dogs for the volunteers.

Wild said the help was appreciated.