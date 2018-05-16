The Lokal relocates, expands

Success means growth, and growth means that one restaurant in Yukon has been forced to relocate.

The Lokal, which opened just last year, has had such success in the past 12 months that it has relocated less than nine months after expanding its previous location.

The move wasn’t far; just about 100 yards to the west end of 10 West Main. It had been on the east end of the shopping center.

But for Scott Condict, the move has been exciting.

The Lokal opened in February 2017, offering a menu of Oklahoma standards, such as chicken-fried steak, but with the added flare of meals like bison burgers and bison meatloaf.

And then there are the deep-fried deviled eggs.

Residents of community responded, Condict said. So much so that the Lokal actually shut down briefly during the summer to expand from one suite to a second suite.

The restaurant was warmly welcomed back in August and Condict could almost immediately see that he hadn’t anticipated the reception The Lokal received.

Another expansion was on the horizon.

“We knew pretty soon that we would have to expand just because Yukon responded so well to what we were doing,” he said.

Work began on the vacant west end location in the fall.

The new restaurant location is 4,800-square-feet and can seat up to 128 inside and another 50 or so in the patio area.

The new location opened last week.

“What we have done for lunch or dinner, we couldn’t have done down there. We wouldn’t have been able to seat everyone. It’s been a madhouse,” he said last week.

And he expects the restaurant’s business to continue to grow.

“This fits our concept. The idea is to give a taste of Oklahoma, honestly. We want them to get the local feel. How much more perfect could you get than to be in the heart of Oklahoma, along Route 66 and by the historic flour mill? It is the perfect location for what I wanted to do,” he said.

And with the relocation, Condict said he has added about 10 people to his staff to meet customer demand. That brings his total staff to about 60.

“It’s servers, it’s cooks, it’s bartenders and managers. It is a lot of people,” he said.

Condict, who grew up in Okmulgee and married a Yukon girl, said the concept has proven successful.

The menu, while not farm-to-table, is close. The owner said he tries to purchase as much food locally as possible.

The bison for the burgers and meatloaf come from Comanche Buffalo in Lawton. Pickles are manufactured locally and honey is developed in the area.

But the most popular item on the menu is the deep-fried deviled eggs.

Condict said one of the cooks had eaten something similar in another restaurant and decided to develop his own version. The results bring people to the restaurant.

“They are a draw. People want to try them. Most people like them because it is such a different taste,” he said.

The restaurant averages selling more than 300 per day.

“People notice the quality of the food. I would say it is exceptional,” Condict said.

The restaurant also has expanded its hours. The Lokal is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sundays.