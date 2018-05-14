Charges filed against Piedmont ex-teacher

A former special education teacher in the Piedmont School District has been charged in connection with incidents that occurred earlier this year at the school.

Two counts of causing a child to be deprived were filed Monday against Holly Noelle Morris, 38, of Piedmont. The charge is a misdemeanor.

Morris was a special education teacher at Piedmont Middle School. She resigned Feb. 28, according to information provided via a Piedmont school board agenda.

She had been suspended with pay since mid-January.

According to an affidavit filed with the case by the Piedmont Police Department, Morris is accused of dragging a special-needs student down the hallway on Jan. 17. The incident, according to the document, was captured on video.

Morris also is accused of choking the same student earlier in the day.

In addition, Morris is accused of choking another special-needs child on a school bus.

The witness, according to the affidavit, “witnessed Morris grip the neck, then explain that it cuts the airflow off so that the student will let go.”

Also, she is accused of punching a student in his privates as well as on the child’s left cheek.

On Jan. 16, a witness told police she witnessed Morris drag a child down the hallway toward the bus, cursing at a group of students to “Move out of the damn way.”

One parent told police she was concerned about her child’s safety because she had found bruising on her child’s face and neck.

Morris declined to talk to police about the investigation, according to the affidavit.

Morris had not been arrested as of mid-day Monday.

She faces up to 1 year in jail and a $500 fine for each count.