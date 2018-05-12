Yukon looks to ‘find edge’ in spring practice

The Yukon football team will hit the gridiron Monday for spring practice after recently completing offseason workouts.

Yukon coach Jeremy Reed said the theme around the Miller football program has been “finding your edge.”

“I didn’t feel like we played with an edge last year,” Reed said. “I thought we played hard and gave great effort but I didn’t feel like we played with that edge you need to win those big games. It has been a great offseason. I feel like we are developing that edge and it will only continue into spring practice.”

Yukon will practice from 3:45 to 5:45 p.m. Monday through Friday with a scrimmage from 9 to 11 a.m. May 19 at Miller Stadium.

The Millers will be back on the practice field from 3:45 to 5:45 p.m. May 21 and May 22 before participating in the Choctaw Team Camp from 5 to 8 p.m. May 23 and May 24.

Yukon, Choctaw, Edmond North and Southmoore will the four teams in attendance at team camp.

The Millers will have their final three days of spring practice from 3:45 to 5:45 p.m. May 29 through May 31.

“We are going to focus on the mental side and continue to develop that aspect of the game,” Reed said. “We are also going to stress finishing strong and develop more physicality. We are light years ahead of where we were a year ago.”

Reed said they will look to develop younger players and focus on developing depth at positions they graduated players from the 2017 squad.

“Offensive line, quarterback, B-back, slot receivers, wide receivers and secondary are positions we are going to look to build depth,” Reed said. “We really like our front four defensively.”

Perry Olsen was a big part of the Miller offense last fall and with the senior quarterback heading to the Naval Academy to continue his football career, Yukon will have its hands full in replacing the signal caller.

“Last year was kind of an oddity at the quarterback position,” Reed said. “Perry was asked to do a lot more than we normally want to ask of our quarterbacks. The main things we look for when we are trying to find a quarterback are ball security, foot work, decision making and toughness. We need our quarterback to make good decisions and be tough both mentally and physically.”

Yukon returns 11 starters from offense and defense in 2017. The defense returns seven starters and the offense brings back four.

“We will have quite a few young players who have a chance to help us,” Reed said. “Most of our players will still go one way but all of our sophomores will go both ways, so we can evaluate them and determine how they will best help our program. We are going to stay the same scheme wise on both sides of the ball and that will be beneficial to us. Our job is to adapt to our personnel and put our players in positions to have success.”