Southwest Covenant opens spring football practice

The Southwest Covenant football team opened its spring practice Tuesday.

The Patriots practiced Tuesday through Friday this week and will practice from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and then again on May 21 and May 22.

Southwest Covenant will head to Northeastern Oklahoma A&M, in Miami June 4-6 to participate in team camp.

The Patriots’ summer workouts will begin June 11 and run through Aug. 2. Two-a-day practices will begin Aug. 6 with the regular season beginning Aug. 31 at Central.