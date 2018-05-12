Hines signs with SWOSU
By Kyle Salomon | May 12, 2018 | 0
Yukon track senior Channa Hines signed a letter of intent Wednesday to do the pole vault competition for the Southwestern Oklahoma State track and field team. From left: mother Marla Hines, sister Chelsey Hines, sister Chalee Hines, coach Tim McMichael, Hines, coach Rodney Zimmerman, father James Hines and coach Clay Beddel. Photo/Kyle Salomon
