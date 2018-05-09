Yukon track and field teams send 21 to 6A state

The Yukon track and field team had 21 members qualify for the 6A state track and field championships Friday and Saturday at Miller Stadium.

Twelve boys and nine girls made the cut after their performance at the regional meet Saturday at Putnam City.

Yukon will compete in 13 events, including the boys’ 4×800-meter relay, boys’ 110-meter hurdles, boys’ 300-meter hurdles, boys’ high jump, boys’ pole vault, boys’ long jump, boys’ discus, boys’ shot put, girls 4×800-meter relay, girls’ 100-meter hurdles, girls’ 3,200-meter run, girls’ pole vault and girls’ discus.

Tyler Dechant will compete in the boys’ 110-meter hurdles and boys’ high jump. Kole Frederick will compete in the boys’ 110-meter hurdles and boys’ 300-meter hurdles. Carvell McKinley will compete in the boys’ high jump and boys’ long jump. Chris Gerber will compete in the boys’ 110-meter hurdles. Jack Gose will compete in the boys’ pole vault, Isaac Yancy will compete in the boys’ discus. Zac Cantwell will compete in the boys’ discus. Zac Jones will compete in the boys’ shot put, and Noah Hanscom, Kolby Mccoy, Grant Olander and Elijah Wallace will compete in the boys’ 4×800-meter relay.

Sydney Brown will compete in the girls’ 4×800-meter relay and the girls’ 3,200-meter run. Alongside Sydney Brown in the girls’ 4×800-meter run will be Elora Jones, Lauren Brown and Mckenzie Brown. Jaycie Willingham will compete in the girls’ 100-meter hurdles. Kyla Davis will compete in the girls’ pole vault. Maycie Reed will compete in the girls’ pole vault. Kenadi Hamilton will compete in the girls’ pole vault, and Brooklyn Cox will compete in the girls’ discus.

6A west regional

The Yukon boys took second place in the team standings at the regional meet with 124 points. The girls finished fifth with 52 points.

In the girls’ 4×100-meter relay, Yukon took seventh with a time of 53.88 seconds.

In the girls’ 4×800-meter relay, the Millerettes finished third with a time of 10:43.30.

In the girls’ 100-meter hurdles, Jaycee Willingham placed third with a time of 16.53.

In the girls’ 3,200-meter run, Sydney Brown took third with a time of 12:51.47 and Lauren Brown finished seventh with a time of 14:20.49.

In the girls’ 800-meter run, Trinity Aneshansley placed 12th with a time of 2:54.10. Parker Moore took 13th with a time of 2:54.55 and Mckenzie Brown finished 14th with a time of 2:55.22.

In the girls’ 400-meter dash, Savannah Curry placed sixth with a time of 1:03.77. Hannah Cavin took eighth with a time of 1:05.07 and Shala Allen finished 14th with a time of 1:10.06.

In the girls’ 300-meter hurdles, Willingham placed fifth with a time of 50.43 and Casey Was took sixth with a time of 50.51.

In the girls’ 1,600-meter run, Elora Jones finished fifth with a time of 5:47.15 and Lauren Brown placed 12th with a time of 6:24.29.

In the girls’ 4×400-meter relay, Yukon took sixth with a time of 4:39.96.

In the girls’ high jump, Abigail Camp finished fifth with a jump of 4-feet, 8-inches.

In the girls’ pole vault, Kyla Davis placed second with a vault of 11-feet. Maycie Reed took third with a vault of 10-feet, 6-inches and Kenadi Hamilton finished fourth with a vault of 10-feet.

In the girls’ long jump Trinity Travis placed eighth with a jump of 13-feet, 4.5-inches.

In the girls’ discus throw, Brooklyn Cox took seventh with a toss of 108-feet, 9-inches.

In the boys’ 4×100-meter relay, Yukon finished sixth with a time of 44.76.

In the boys’ 4×800-meter relay, the Millers placed third with a time of 8:30.14.

In the boys’ 110-meter hurdles, Kole Frederick took first with a time of 14.79. Tyler Dechant finished third with a time of 14.97 and Chris Gerber placed fifth with a time of 15.55.

In the boys’ 3,200-meter run, Elijah Ankrom took fourth with a time of 10:22.01. Kohl Kimmel finished eighth with a time of 10:50.77 and Cade Pope placed ninth with a time of 10:54.91.

In the boys’ 4×200-meter relay, Yukon took sixth with a time of 1:36.38.

In the boys’ 800-meter run, Noah Hanscom finished fourth with a time of 2:03.89. Elijah Wallace placed sixth with a time of 2:07.33 and Grant Olander took 15th with a time of 2:18.15.

In the boys’ 400-meter dash, Jake Hirschler finished 11th with a time of 56.05 and Payton Hofer placed 13th with a time of 59.81.

In the boys’ 300-meter hurdles, Frederick took second with a time of 40.45. Blake Gerber finished fourth with a time of 42.66 and Chris Gerber placed fifth with a time of 42.79.

In the boys’ 1,600-meter run, Kimmel took eighth with a time of 4:56.12. Kolby Mccoy finished ninth with a time of 4:56.42 and Cade Pope placed 10th with a time of 4:57.26.

In the boys’ 4×400-meter relay, Yukon took fifth with a time of 3:33.81.

In the boys’ high jump, Dechant finished first with a jump of 6-feet, 6-inches and Carvell McKinley placed third with a jump of 6-feet, 2-inches.

In the boys’ pole vault, Jack Gose took second with a vault of 14-feet, 6-inches. Jace Martin finished fourth with a vault of 11-feet, 6-inches and Conner Suddeth placed fifth with a vault of 11-feet, 6-inches.

In the boys’ long jump, McKinley took first with a jump of 22-feet, 3-inches.

In the boys’ discus throw, Issac Yancy finished first with a toss of 136-feet, 2-inches and Zac Cantwell placed third with a toss of 135-feet.

In the boys’ shot put, Zac Jones took second with a toss of 51-feet, 8.5-inches.