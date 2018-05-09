Yukon to cancel classes on election day

Yukon teachers, fresh off a two-week walkout designed to help raise awareness of funding issues for education, will have be given a day off in November to vote.

The school board, during its regular monthly meeting, voted to adjust next year’s school calendar to make Nov. 6 a day off.

Superintendent Dr. Jason Simeroth had promised that teachers would be given that day off shortly after teachers returned to the classroom on April 16. The school board made it official by adjusting the 2018-19 school calendar.

Simeroth said the district will move a scheduled day off in April to November so that it won’t affect the number of hours students are in class.

Simeroth also said next year’s calendar will include extra instructional days. That will allow the district to have options should a similar situation as the walkout occur in the future.

Because of the walkout, which lasted 10 classroom days, the district was forced to extend the school year until June 1.

Meanwhile, Simeroth also thanked Southwest Foodservices Excellence, the district’s nutrition company, for providing meals to students across the district during the walkout.

Emily Forte and her crew created sacked lunches that were available at each elementary school as well as at the high school for any student who needed a meal.

In addition, Forte’s crew also delivered meals each day to two mobile home communities.

Simeroth said the effort was appreciated.

FSE, which has served the district since 2013, even covered the cost of the meals.

Meanwhile, the board rehired its teaching and support staffs on Monday.

The decision followed a 39-minute executive session and was done without comment.

In other action, the school board: