Yukon girls tennis competes at state tournament

The Yukon girls tennis team had all six starters participate in the 6A girls tennis state tournament Friday and Saturday at the Oklahoma City Tennis Center.

The Millerettes took 12th place as a team and had a combined record of 4-8.

In the No. 1 singles division, Kenzie Moon went 0-2. She lost 0-6 and 1-6 to Owasso’s Chiara Razzuoli and 0-6 and 2-6 to Edmond Memorial’s Darla Jirousek.

In the No. 2 singles bracket, Taylor Shipes went 1-2. She lost her opening match 1-6 and 2-6 to Norman’s Sheridan Grunsted, won her second match 6-3 and 7-5 against Shawnee’s Olivia Stobee and lost her third match 1-6 and 0-6 to Owasso’s Rebecca Wasserott.

In the No. 1 doubles division, Candace Courter and Sakura Roberts went 2-2. The pair beat Owasso 6-4 and 6-4 to open the tournament, lost to Edmond North 1-6 and 0-6 in their second match, beat Muskogee 3-6, 6-4 and 6-2 in their third match and lost to Enid 2-6 and 2-6 in their fourth match.

In the No. 2 doubles bracket, Kaylee Rayburn and Hannah Dillon went 1-2. The duo lost to Deer Creek 7-6, 2-6 and 6-7 in their first match, beat Westmoore 6-4 and 6-2 in their second match and lost to Edmond North 4-6 and 2-6 in their third match.

Yukon will return four starters next season, with Courter and Rayburn being the lone seniors graduating this year.