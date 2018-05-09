Four Yukon boys tennis players qualify for state tournament

The Yukon boys tennis team hosted a regional tournament at the Yukon High School tennis complex Monday and took fourth place in the event.

The Millers will send four players to the 6A boys tennis state tournament, which takes place Friday and Saturday at the Oklahoma City Tennis Center.

No. 1 single Lukas Elmborg took fourth place at the regional with a 2-2 record and will play in the state tournament. He enters with a 20-15 record.

No. 2 single Nate Moore finished third at the regional with a 3-1 record. He enters with an 18-10 record.

The No. 1 doubles team, made up of Carson Eskew and Aydan Tahdoo, placed fourth in the regional with a 2-2 record. The duo enters with a 15-19 record.

The No 2 doubles team, made up of Zack Butcher and Dylan Howard, took fifth place in the regional with a 1-3 record and will be a first alternate for the state tournament.

Jenks took first place in the boys tennis regional and placed first in all four divisions.