Canadian County Sheriff’s secure garage moves closer to reality

After months of planning and preparing, a secure garage for the Canadian County sheriff’s office could soon become a reality.

The Canadian County commissioners voted Monday to allow the sheriff’s office to seek bids to construct the 3,000-square-foot sally port.

A sally port is a secure garage that allows law enforcement personnel to transport prisoners and evidence safely.

Currently, prisoners are transferred to and from the county jail in the open air.

Sheriff Chris West requested the sally port last year, and offered to foot the bill for the project through his asset forfeiture fund.

The project is expected to cost between $500,000 and $600,000.

West said the sally port will be large enough to provide needed storage for the department.

Property storage, for now, is placed in secure containers behind the sheriff’s department.

West said bids for the project will be due June 4, with officials hoping to award the contract a week later.

“The architects say we should be in it by November,” he said.

“It is a safety issue,” he said.

Meanwhile, the commissioners voted to approve temporary appropriations for the 2019 fiscal year.

The move allows the county to continue operating after June 30, which is the end of the fiscal year.

It appropriates 50 percent of the current budget.

The 2019 budget will not be completed until October.

Also approved was a letter to the Oklahoma Environmental Management Agency and Waste Connections warning their operators about placing metal trash containers in the county’s rights-of-way.

Commissioners said the issue causes problems during significant weather events, such as recent heavy rains.

Two of the commissioners said improperly placed trash bins created flooding concerns.

The letter serves as a reminder that it is illegal to place the trash containers in the rights-of-way.

In other action, the commissioners approved: