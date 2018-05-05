Yukon girls golf takes top-10 finish at state tournament

The Yukon girls golf team took its talents to Ponca City to compete in the 6A girls golf state championship tournament this week.

The state tournament was supposed to be played Tuesday and Wednesday, but due to inclement weather on Wednesday, the event concluded on Thursday.

The Millerettes took eighth place out of 12 teams with a combined score of 750 in the two rounds. Yukon shot a 368 on the first day and a 382 on the second day.

The state champion was Edmond North with a combined score of 668.

On day one, Alyssa Wilson shot an 85 for Yukon. Ashlyn Acosta fired an 86. Mackena Tennyson shot a 97. Cynthia DeLoera fired a 105 and Harli Wells shot a 120.

On the second day, Wilson fired another 85. Acosta came in with a 94. Tennyson shot a 100. DeLoera finished with a 103 and Wells shot a 110.

Yukon will return 80 percent of its starting lineup next spring with Tennyson being the only senior set to graduate this year.