Yukon city council welcomes two new members

A military veteran and a long-time school counselor are the two newest members of the Yukon City Council.

Richard Cacini and Shelli Selby were sworn into office Tuesday by Yukon Municipal Judge George Ramey at the beginning of the city council meeting.

Cacini will represent Ward 1 while Selby will represent Ward 2.

Cacini replaces Richard Russell, who chose not to seek a second term because he plans to move from the ward. Cacini was the only candidate for the office.

He is a retired lieutenant colonel with the U.S. Army and serves a number of roles in the community, including the curator for the Yukon Veterans Museum.

Selby fills a seat that had been held for eight years by John Alberts, who was term-limited. She defeated Erick Westfahl and Ward Larson for the seat.

Selby has served as a school counselor with the Yukon School District, as well as having worked for Spanish Cove, a senior retirement village.

Both were very active during their first meeting, asking questions and making motions.

Afterwards, both said they are excited about their new roles.

“I am very excited. It’s already been a wonder experience. I was made to feel very welcome and got to see how things work,” Shelby said.

As for her goals, the new council member said she wants to look out for the future of the community.

“I want to listen to what the people want, keeping Yukon the way the way it is, growing our town and try to keep people north of 10th Street. Also, we need to provide for our kids. We need a lot more for our children to do,” she said.

Meanwhile, Cacini said he has already dealt with a situation that impacts his ward during the first meeting.

“First night in and I’m talking about my street. That’s really a coincidence. I’m really happy to be playing a role in solving that issue,” Cacini said.

During Tuesday’s meeting the council considered and then tabled a request for a zoning change that would allow a daycare center in the area.

There were concerns that the amount of traffic that would increase also would increase danger to the area.

Cacini said that was one of his concerns, as well.

He said his goal is to solve problems in the community.

“We’re going to solve more problems and hopefully, take care of our constituents. These people who put us in these positions want us to do things. We’re going to make Yukon better than it was. We’re going to keep going forward. Yukon is an expanding town. This city is expanding every day. You go out there and you see something new all the time. You’ve got to go with the flow. We’re moving ahead,” he said.

Meanwhile, the council re-elected Michael McEachern to a second term as mayor and Earlene Smaistria as vice mayor. Both positions were filled by unanimous votes.

Each will serve a one-year term.