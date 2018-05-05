Yukon boys tennis set to make splash in regional

The Yukon boys tennis team will get its postseason underway Monday when it hosts a regional tournament at the Yukon High School tennis complex.

The tournament will open at 8 a.m. The other seven teams competing in the event will be Capitol Hill, Choctaw, Edmond Santa Fe, Jenks, Lawton, Ponca City and Westmoore.

Yukon will go with its starting lineup it has had for the majority of the season.

At No. 1 singles, Lukas Elmborg will take the court; at No. 2 singles, Nate Moore will get the nod; at No. 1 doubles, Carson Eskew and Aydan Tahdoo will compete and at No. 2 doubles, Zac Butcher and Dillon Howard will take the court.

To qualify for the 6A boys tennis state championships, each contestant must place in the top four in each regional division.

Yukon coach Barney Moon said he is looking forward to seeing what his team can do in the regional.

“We had a good season and we finished strong,” Moon said. “I think we have a good chance to qualify all four divisions into the state tournament. Our singles players have a great chance. If they serve the way they are capable of serving, they will have a phenomenal chance. Our doubles teams are going to have play well. They are going to be right there at the end.”

Elmborg echoed his coach’s excitement for the regional and expects a lot of good things to happen on Monday.

“We have been practicing really well and if we take that into Monday, I think we will be fine,” Elmborg said. “We have been playing really well down the stretch, so I am looking forward to seeing how we perform at the regional tournament.”