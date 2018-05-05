Yukon baseball eliminated in regional final

MOORE — Yukon knew it would be tough feat to go into Westmoore and win the regional tournament against one of the top teams in Class 6A in the Jaguars but having to do it without two of its top players made it nearly impossible.

The Millers went into the 6A regional tournament missing Payton Miller and Dakota Ward. Miller hurt his leg Monday in practice a day before the regional began and was unable to participate. Ward was stillreeling from a collision he had with a Putnam City West player April 24.

Ward missed the first day but returned to the lineup on the second day.

Ward and Miller entered the regional as the Millers’ top two pitchers and were the No. 2 and No. 3 hitters in the lineup.

The Millers took on Moore Tuesday in their first game. Yukon defeated the Lions 4-3. The Millers had three hits and three RBIs. Drew Janvrin had one hit and two RBIs, Chance Shelton had one hit and one RBI and Jack Pritchard had one hit.

Josh Sanders started the game on the pitcher’s mound and earned the win. He pitched 6.2 innings and allowed three runs (one earned) on five and two walks, while striking out five.

Jett Lodes pitched the final out for the Millers.

The win advanced Yukon to the winners’ bracket game against Westmoore. The Millers fell 15-0 in five innings. Yukon did not record a hit in the game.

Tyler Meyer got the nod on the mound and took the loss. He pitched two innings and allowed nine runs (five earned) on nine hits and had one strikeout.

Rylee Miller pitched one inning and allowed three runs (none earned) on two hits and one walk.

Shelton pitched one inning and allowed three earned runs on two hits and two walks.

The loss dropped Yukon to the losers’ bracket where they took on Moore Wednesday for a second time. The Millers came away with the 4-2 victory.

Yukon had 10 hits and three RBIs. Ward had two hits and one RBI. Rylan Vanlandingham had one hit and one RBI. Dalton DeBaud had two hits. B.J. Lee had one RBI and Nollan Koon, Pritchard, Janvrin, Mason McIntyre and Shelton each had one hit.

Ward started the game on the pitcher’s mound and earned the win. He pitched six innings and allowed two earned runs on five hits and two walks, while striking out six.

Lodes pitched one inning in relief of Ward and allowed three hits and had one strikeout.

The Millers’ second win over Moore sent them to the regional final round, where they needed to beat Westmoore twice to advance to the state tournament.

Yukon suffered another tough loss to the Jaguars 11-0 in five innings. The Millers had four hits. Koon had two hits and Pritchard and DeBaud each had one hit.

Tanner Nease got the start on the pitcher’s mound and took the loss. He pitched one inning and allowed five runs (three earned) on five hits, two walks and struck out one.

Miller came into the game in relief of Nease and pitched two innings and allowed one earned run on three hits and had two strikeouts.

Pritchard finished the game on the mound and in one inning, he allowed five earned runs on three hits and four walks, while striking out two.

Yukon will graduate eight seniors from its program at the end of the month.

Caleb Hernandez, Denver Patterson, Meyer, Pritchard, Nease, DeBaud, Vanlandingham and Shelton all ended their Yukon baseball careers Wednesday.