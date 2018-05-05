Patriots push No. 1 Leedey to extra innings

EDMOND — For the first time in school history, the Southwest Covenant baseball team qualified for the Class B state tournament.

The Patriots’ reward? A first round matchup with No. 1 ranked Leedey on Thursday at Edmond Memorial.

Many “experts” believe Leedey to be one of the top 10 teams in the state in all classes.

Instead of being satisfied with doing something no Patriot baseball team had done before in making it to the state tournament, Southwest Covenant took on the task of going toe-to-toe with Leedey and nearly pulled off the upset.

The Patriots fell to the No. 1 ranked squad 5-0 in a nine-inning affair, and if it weren’t for a pitch-count rule, the game still might not be over.

Southwest Covenant coach Jeff Deckard went with his ace Sam Webb on the pitcher’s mound and the crafty right-hander carved up the Leedey offense in his 6.2 innings before having to come out because of a 120-pitch count rule.

Webb allowed no runs on six hits and three walks, while striking out eight.

The Patriots went with Jesse Deason in relief of Webb and Deason kept the shutout going for the next 1.1 innings before Leedey put five runs on the board in the top half of the ninth.

Deason took the loss and allowed five runs on four hits and five walks, while striking out two.

Southwest Covenant had several chances to get runs across the plate throughout the game with numerous runners in scoring position but the Patriots couldn’t get the timely hit when they needed it.

Southwest Covenant finished the game with five hits. Webb had two of the hits on doubles in his first two at bats. Will Haas, Andrew Hickman and Cole Shaw each had one hit apiece.

The Patriots finished the year with a 20-12 record.

They will graduate three players from this year’s team. Webb, Levi Ward and Grayson Wilbanks played their final game with Southwest Covenant baseball on Thursday.