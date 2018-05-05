Missed opportunities haunt Yukon in playoff loss to Mustang

MUSTANG — It wasn’t the storybook ending that the Yukon girls soccer team had hoped for going into the 6A postseason.

The Millerettes saw their season come to an abrupt end Tuesday in the opening round of the playoffs with a 3-1 loss at Mustang.

The Lady Broncos scored all three of their goals in the first half with a powerful wind behind their back.

It looked like Yukon was on its way to doing the same thing in the second half when Katelynn Fair put a shot in over the goalkeeper less than a minute into the second frame, but that would be all the Millerettes would get.

“We had numerous chances to score in the first half and we didn’t take advantage of them,” Yukon coach Steve Scott said. “Those are opportunities we have been cashing in on all year. Sometimes you just can’t explain it. We played hard and gave ourselves chances, which is what you want going into a game like this, we just didn’t do what we have been doing all year and take advantage of those chances.”

Yukon had eight shots on goal compared to Mustang’s nine. Millerette goalkeeper Grace Crowell had six saves.

Yukon finished the season with an 11-4 record.

The Millerettes will graduate 12 seniors from the program.

Grace Crowell, Kalie Winstead, Ashlyn Williams, Emily Kimmel, Brooklyn Barber, Peyton Lykes, Maddi Phillips, Alicia Ceballos, Macy Farha, Abby Love, Ashlynn Breedlove and Madison Simmons all played their final match in a Yukon uniform on Tuesday.

“Every senior class is special,” Scott said. “This one accomplished a ton in their four years. We are very thankful for everything they did for Yukon girls soccer and our program. They didn’t deserve to go out like this. They played their hearts out.”