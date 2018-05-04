Track, field teams shine in COAC meet

By MICHAEL KINNEY

Contributing Writer

MOORE — The Central Oklahoma Athletic Conference could easily be described as the most talented track and field conference in the state.

With the likes of Edmond Santa Fe, Southmoore, Edmond North, Mustang and Moore, they have many athletes who are expected to shine at the state meet.

When they hold their annual COAC Championships, it is not only a showcase of the talent, but also a preview of the upcoming state meet.

Despite many of the squads still tinkering with their postseason lineups, they tried to put on a show.

“It’s been great, very competitive,” Moore coach Stefan Seifried said. “This COAC meet is probably close to being the state competition outside of a couple of schools from Tulsa.”

Edmond North claimed the boy’s team championship, racking up 108 points. That was 10 more than runner-up Edmond Memorial.

Mustang was the only other school to crack the 90-point barrier with 91.

Norman North (58), Norman High (57), Deer Creek (55), Westmoore (53), Yukon (53), Moore (40), Edmond Santa Fe (27) and Stillwater (11) rounded out the rest of the field.

On the girl’s side Edmond Memorial posted 158 points. Next closest was Southmoore at 95.

The rest of the field included Edmond North (94.5), Norman (66), Moore (66), Mustang (39), Deer Creek (37), Westmoore (24), Edmond Santa Fe (24), Yukon (20), Norman North (18) and Stillwater (9).

Mustang’s Damian Close won the 100-meter dash with a time of 10.89. He also took third in the 200 with a time of 22.30.

The Broncos also rolled a victory in the 4×100. With Close running the anchor leg, they posted a 42.18. Edmond North was second at 42.57.

Robert Plumlee took third in the 400-meter dash by running a 50.34.

Southmoore also got an impressive showing out of Analya Miller in the 110 hurdles. For the third straight meet Miller (14.99) beat defending champion Rachel Hamel (15.09) of Mustang to take the event.

Hamel also was runner-up in the 300 hurdles. Her time of 46.03 was behind Westmoore’s Shelby Krasue at 46.01.

Senior Jordan Thayer was third in 1600-meter run with a time of 5:24

“This conference is very strong. Just look at last year’s state meet team titles,” Seifried said. “The Edmond Memorial girls win and we at Moore were runner-ups. And looking at Southmoore girls this year, and our girls and Memorial girls, we’re all going to be in the top four or five.”

Mustang is set to run Saturday in the regional meet at Edmond Santa Fe.