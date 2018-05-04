Girls soccer ends Yukon’s season

By MICHAEL KINNEY

Contributing Writer

Maddison Oliver couldn’t have asked for a better gift for her senior year.

After losing to Yukon during the regular season, the soccer gods gave Oliver and her Mustang teammates another shot at their rivals in the first round of the playoffs.

This time, with their season on the line, the Lady Broncos pulled out a 3-1 victory over the Millerettes Tuesday at the Mustang High School soccer complex.

“This game was very big, especially being a senior and the last time playing Yukon,” Oliver said. “Coming out with the win feels great.”

Moving on to the second round is what is most important for the Lady Broncos, but Oliver said eliminating their rival is just as sweet.

“It will rank pretty high up there,” Oliver said. “Especially coming out and beating them after losing. Redemption is great.”

The Lady Broncos got off to a fast start against Yukon.

Sophomore Addie Arthur kicked the night off with the game’s first goal less than two minutes into the match.

Mustang wasn’t done. Minutes later senior Sarah Bryant dropped in a score to put the Bronco girls up 2-0 over a stunned Yukon squad.

“I was wide open for the keeper, and I just placed it in the corner,” Bryant said. “It was beautiful. It felt good.”

With 22:09 left in the first half, Oliver got into the act. She added to the score when she pounded the ball into the net to put the Broncos up 3-0.

“Right whenever I hit it, I just knew it was going in,” Oliver said. “It felt perfect.”

The Mustang attack happened so quickly, Yukon didn’t seem to know what hit them. The Lady Broncos had a commanding 3-0 advantage at halftime.

Yukon didn’t waste any time to get on the scoreboard in the second half. Katelynn Fair scored in the opening minute of the second frame to close the Mustang deficit to 3-1.

The score didn’t seem to slow down Mustang’s offensive attack. They kept going after the Yukon defense and had several shots on goal as they coasted to the win.

The Broncos travel to No. 1 seed Deer Creek on Friday in the second round. Kick-off is set for 7 p.m.

The two teams met during the regular season with Mustang winning 2-1.

“We just need to play the full 80 minutes because sometimes we tend to slack off,” Bryant said. “Other than that, I think we’re doing pretty well.”