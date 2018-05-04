Firefighters honored for saving Mustang man

By CHRIS EVERSOLE

Staff Writer

The Mustang City Council honored six of the city’s firefighters on Tuesday for helping save the life of a resident.

The six responded Dec. 22 to the home of Mark Hutchinson, who was then 60, and found that he was not breathing and didn’t have a pulse, Fire Chief Craig Carruth said.

The firefighters treated Hutchinson until an ambulance from the Emergency Medical Services Authority arrived.

His pulse returned after he was shocked with a device that delivers dual jolts one second apart.

During his stay at Integris Baptist Medical Center, Hutchinson received two heart stents.

He was released in good health on Jan. 5, Carruth said.

Vice Mayor Brian Grider said he was proud of the rescue team as an example of the family feeling among city staff.

“They do things that I never could do,” he said.