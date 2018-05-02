Yukon track and field teams compete at conference meet

The Yukon track and field teams traveled to Moore Thursday and competed in the Central Oklahoma Athletic Conference Track and Field Championships.

The Yukon boys took seventh out of 11 teams with 53 points. The Millerettes finished 10th out of 12 teams with 20 points.

Kyla Davis took first place in the girls’ pole vault with a vault of 11 feet. Kole Frederick finished first in the boys’ 110-meter hurdles with a time of 15.32 seconds. Frederick also placed first in the boys’ 300-meter hurdles with a time of 40.02.

In the girls’ 800-meter run, Parker Moore took 29th with a time of 2:55.06. Trinity Aneshansley finished 30th with a time of 2:55.89 and Mckenzie Brown placed 31st with a time of 2:56.36.

In the girls’ 100-meter dash, Trinity Travis took 19th with a time of 14.26. Za’maya Artis finished 27th with a time of 15.29 and Nana Yeboah placed 28th with a time of 15.46.

In the girls’ 3,200-meter run, Cristen Rupel took 18th with a time of 14.34.65.

In the girls’ 400-meter dash, Hannah Cavin finished 18th with a time of 1:06.88. Shala Allen placed 22nd with a time of 1:09.39 and Kali Brown took 23rd with a time of 1:12.00.

In the girls’ 300-meter hurdles, Casey Was finished 13th with a time of 51.91.

In the girls’ 200-meter dash, Cavin placed 17th with a time of 28.83. Allen took 25th with a time of 29.93 and Yeboah finished 30th with a time of 33.00.

In the girls’ 1,600-meter run, Rupel placed 23rd with a time of 6:42.41. Aneshansley took 27th with a time of 7:06.30 and Karen Billy finished 28th with a time of 7:33.98.

Following Davis in the girls’ pole vault was Maycie Reed taking third with a vault of 10-feet and Kenadi Hamilton taking fourth with a vault of 9-feet, 6-inches.

In the boys’ 4×100-meter relay, Yukon took fifth with a time of 44.30.

In the boys’ 4×800-meter relay, the Millers finished sixth with a time of 8:22.05.

Following Frederick in the boys’ 110-meter hurdles was Tyler Dechant taking second with a time of 15.47 and Chris Gerber taking fifth with a time of 16.59.

In the boys’ 3,200-meter run, Elijah Ankrom took seventh with a time of 10:14.26. Kohl Kimmel finished 14th with a time of 10:34.23 and Zac Lewis placed 33rd with a time of 12:05.39.

In the boys’ 800-meter run, Noah Hanscom took 11th with a time of 2:04.51. Elijah Wallace finished 15th with a time of 2:05.36 and Grant Olander placed 29th with a time of 2:15.79.

In the boys’ 100-meter dash, B.j. Wright took 16th with a time of 11.61 and Coyle Berry finished 20th with a time of 11.78.

In the boys’ 400-meter dash, Jake Hirschler placed 26th with a time of 55.98 and Payton Hofer took 31st with a time of 1:01.64.

Following Frederick in the boys’ 300-meter hurdles was Chris Gerber taking sixth with a time of 43.16 and Blake Gerber taking ninth with a time of 43.80.

In the boys’ 200-meter dash, Carvell McKinley took 10th with a time of 23.55 and Wright finished 14th with a time of 24.04.

In the boys’ 1,600-meter run, Ankrom placed 15th with a time of 4:43.85. Kolby Mccoy took 21st with a time of 4:47.68 and Kimmel finished 23rd with a time of 4:51.29.

In the boys’ 4×400-meter relay, Yukon placed eighth with a time of 3:33.83.

In the boys’ shot put, Zac Jones took fifth with a toss of 48-feet, 11.5-inches.

In the boys’ discus throw, Issac Yancy finished eighth with a throw of 138-feet, 1-inch.

In the boys’ long jump, McKinley placed fifth with a jump of 20-feet, 6-inches.

In the boys’ high jump, Dechant took second with a jump of 6-feet, 8-inches.

In the boys’ pole vault, Jack Gose finished fourth with a vault of 13-feet, 6-inches. Jace Martin and Conner Suddeth tied at 11th with vaults of 11-feet.

The Yukon track and field teams will compete in the 6A west regional meet Saturday at Edmond Santa Fe.