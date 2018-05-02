Six-for-six: Yukon girls tennis sends all six starters to state

It was a successful day Monday for the Yukon girls tennis team in the regional tournament. The Millerettes hosted the event at the Yukon High School tennis complex and took third behind Jenks and Westmoore.

However, the highlight of the day for Yukon was qualifying for the 6A state tournament in all four divisions.

No. 1 single Kenzie Moon took fourth place with a 2-2 record. No. 2 single Taylor Shipes took second with a 2-1 record.

No. 1 doubles players Candace Courter and Sakura Roberts took third with a record of 3-1 and No. 2 doubles players Hannah Dillon and Kaylee Rayburn took second with a record of 2-1.

At No. 1 singles, Moon took on Ponca City’s Ashley Robinson and won 6-1 and 6-1. She lost her second match to Jenks’ Andie Williams 0-6 and 0-6. In her third match, she beat Lawton’s Leahe Smith 6-0 and 6-0 and in her final match, she fell to Norman North’s Natalia Jabrzemski 0-6 and 0-6.

At No. 2 singles, Shipes went up against Lawton’s Elise Sopes and won 6-1 and 6-0. In her second match, she beat Norman North’s Claudia Merchan 6-0 and 7-6 and in the championship bout, she lost to Jenks’ Sophia DeBenedetti 2-6 and 0-6.

At No. 1 doubles, Courter/Roberts beat Norman North 6-1 and 6-1. In their second match, they lost to Jenks 0-6 and 1-6. In their third match, they beat Lawton 6-2 and 6-0 and in their final match, they beat Ponca City 6-0 and 6-1.

At No. 2 doubles, Rayburn/Dillon beat Capitol Hill 6-0 and 6-0. In their second match, they beat Westmoore 6-1 and 6-1 and in the championship match, they lost to Jenks 0-6 and 3-6.

The 6A girls tennis state championships will take place Friday and Saturday at the Oklahoma City Tennis Center.