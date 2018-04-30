Yukon High School athletics could drastically change if bill passed

A Senate Bill has been introduced that would significantly change the landscape of high school sports in Oklahoma.

Under the bill, the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association would be required to put a policy in place that any district with more than 2,250 students and one high school would be in its own classification for all sports.

As of today, those schools include Yukon, Mustang, Broken Arrow, Jenks, Owasso and Union. If passed, those six schools would be in their own classification for all athletics.

Senate Bill 1599 was heard by the Joint Committees on Appropriations and Budget Monday afternoon and could go before the Senate Tuesday and then it could go before the House of Representatives Thursday. If it advances, Gov. Mary Fallin would receive the bill Friday, the final day of session.

Here is what OSSAA Executive Director David Jackson had to say about the bill:

“We just got it ourselves,” Jackson said. “From what we understand, that bill had totally different language that had nothing to do with this until today.”

Yukon Public Schools Athletic Director Mike Clark said he had just learned of the new bill.

“We are still in process of trying to gather information,” Clark said. “I just got the call from the OSSAA this afternoon, and I called Dr. (Yukon Public Schools Superintendent Jason) Simeroth right after I heard about it.”

Simeroth said he is still waiting to hear back from State Senator Rhonda Baker on the matter.

“As soon as Mike (Clark) called me, I immediately called our State Senator and she said she would have to get back with me,” Simeroth said. “If it passes, I’m not sure how the State Legislature can make the OSSAA do this. Right now, we are just trying to gather as much information as possible.”

Senate Bill 1599 was authored by Kim David and Eddie Fields of the Senate and Kevin Wallace and Dennis Casey of the House.

Below is a copy of the Senate Bill 1599:

