Yukon Main Street Yukon set for #mymainmom

Main Street Yukon will put on the inaugural #mymainmom event to honor mothers on Mother’s Day in 2018.

Twenty businesses on Main Street in Yukon have signed up to participate.

#mymainmom will begin May 5 and run through May 12 with Mother’s Day being May 13. Anyone may participate in the event.

People can go to any of the 20 businesses or all of the 20 businesses participating in the event and take a picture with their mom inside the #mymainmom frame at the business.

After people take the picture, they can post it to any social media outlet with the hashtag #mymainmom and they will be given a ticket by that business.

People can also earn multiple tickets for every $10 spent at the businesses.

People will have a full week to go to as many of the businesses as they want that are on the list and then on May 12, they will bring their tickets to 10 West Main and there will be a drawing at 3 p.m. to decide the winner of the #mymainmom contest.

The winner will receive gifts from each of the businesses in the event. Each business will provide a gift of some kind, whether they provide gift baskets or gift cards, etc.

The contestants must be present to win.

Here is the list of businesses that are participating in the #mymainmom event:

-Archery Traditions

-The Arrangement

-Ace Hardware

-Baker’s Photo

-Bohemians

-Avery Joes

-Green Chili Kitchen

-One Faith Boutique

-Paint Mill

-Main Street Market Place

-Horse Shoe Bar

-Teal Turtle

-Threads of Tradition

-Urban Oak

-Vaca Territory Creamery and Coffeehouse

-Yukon Veterinary Hospital

-Boondocks

-Yukon Flowers

-Chris’s Cars

-Bad Brad’s