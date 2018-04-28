Yukon girls tennis set to host regional

The Yukon girls’ tennis team will play host to other teams in the 6A Region II regional tournament at 8 a.m. Monday at the Yukon High School tennis complex.

“My expectations are pretty high,” Yukon coach Dick Villaflor said. “We want to qualify everyone. It will be difficult. We have our chances. It’s real simple for us. It’s all about focus for us. We have let too many close points turn into lost games and too many close games turn into lost sets, so focus is the key for us.”

The other seven teams in the regional tournament will be Jenks, Lawton, Norman North, Ponca City, Southmoore, Westmoore and Capitol Hill.

There will be four divisions at the regional. The No. 1 singles division, No. 2 singles, No. 1 doubles and No. 2 doubles.

Players must finish in the top four of their division to advance to the 6A girls tennis state tournament. The state tournament will open Friday and run through Saturday at the Oklahoma City Tennis Center.

“It’s going to be a tough fight, but we are going to try our best,” Yukon senior No. 1 doubles player Candace Courter said. “Our mindset is going to be the key for us. That is what we have been struggling with all year but if we have the right mindset, I think we will have success.”

Yukon senior and No. 2 doubles player Kaylee Rayburn echoed Courter’s remarks.

“It’s going to be a fight to get through, but as long as we keep our confidence and have the right mindset I think we will be fine,” Rayburn said.

Yukon will go with Kenzie Moon at No. 1 singles, Taylor Shipes at No. 2 singles, Courter and Sakura Roberts at No. 1 doubles and Rayburn and Hannah Dillon at the No. 2 doubles.