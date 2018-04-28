Yukon girls soccer set for rematch with Mustang

For the second time this season, the Yukon girls soccer team will take on rival Mustang on the pitch and for the second time, the Millerettes will look to beat the Lady Broncos.

Yukon handled Mustang 4-2 in a non-district, regular season match in early March. The two teams will again do battle at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Mustang High School soccer complex in the opening round of the 6A girls soccer state playoffs.

“I expect a tough, physical game,” Yukon coach Steve Scott said. “That’s the way it always is, especially when we play them down there. It’s always a very physical match. The girls are excited about it. It puts a little spice into it because it’s the neighbor down the road. We want our girls to go and play their game. We have to be careful not to let the rivalry take over and just worry about how we play. We need to play with no pressure and play our best soccer.”

Yukon enters the game with an 11-3 record, and if the Millerettes can pull off the victory, they will take on the winner of Deer Creek and Moore on Friday.

“I expect them to come out a lot harder than they did in March,” Yukon senior Ashlyn Williams said. “We played really well in that game earlier in the season. We just have to focus on us and not worry about who our opponent is. We know who they are and we know the atmosphere is going to be intense but we need to just focus on us and how we are playing and if we do that, we will be fine.”