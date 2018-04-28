Yukon dentist marks 20 years in practice

For Tamara Berg, the past 20 years have flown by.

The Yukon dentist will mark her 20th anniversary in Yukon next month and is looking forward to what the future holds.

Berg’s practice, Berg Family Dentistry, is at 910 S. Yukon Parkway. She bought an existing practice in 1998 and moved to her current location in 2001.

She previously practiced in Bethany as an associate for another dentist.

“I love it. I would do it all again. I love having my own practice. I love being able to balance being a mom and being a dentist,” she said.

Berg has a staff of five, including three hygienists, a chairside assistant and a front-office assistant.

She offers most services from pediatric dentistry to adults. She does not work on braces, nor does she offer sedation services.

“It’s been a very fulfilling career,” she said of her work.

She graduated from Southern Nazarene University in Bethany in 1991 with a degree in science, and then attended the University of Oklahoma’s School of Dentistry, where she graduated in 1995.

She practiced in Bethany before branching out with her own practice, which she bought from longtime Yukon dentist John Horn in 1998.

“I love to help patients,” she said.

Berg said when a patient comes in for a visit with a dark or broken tooth and feels that all hope is lost, she is often able to help.

“It is very rewarding to fix it and make it better. That part is very rewarding,” she said.

She also is active as a mentor, working with students who are contemplating going into dentistry as a career

Berg is the current president of the American Association of Women Dentists, and served in 2010 and 2011 as the president of the Oklahoma Dental Association.

She was named in 2014 as the University of Oklahoma Dentist Alumni of the Year.

Berg said the biggest changes in dentistry since she began have revolved around improved technology.

“When I was in school, we didn’t even use magnification loops. We used to dip our x-rays, like photos. Now, it’s all digital. Everything is digital,” she said.

The other major change has been the influx of cosmetic procedures, from teeth whitening to the use of implants.

“Implants are a big part of the practice. If I was missing a tooth, I would do an implant. That’s how much I trust implants,” she said.

Berg also said the industry continues to grow and improve with technology.

She continues to send much of her crown and implant work to outside labs, but the future could change that.

“Technology is growing and more offices will be able to do that,” she said.

The office is open Monday through Thursday.

Berg said the fact that her patients see the same dentist and the same hygienist each time they come in makes the visit more personal.

“I’m involved in the community,” she said.

Berg and her husband, Lowell, have two children. Her son, Karsten, is a senior at Yukon High School. He recently signed to play basketball at her alma mater, Southern Nazarene.

Her other son, Clayton, attends Yukon Middle School.