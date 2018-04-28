State bound: Millerettes place fourth at regional tourney

The Yukon girls golf team will head to the 6A girls golf state tournament for the second-straight year after its performance at the 6A West Regional Tournament on Tuesday.

The Millerettes fired a team score of 359, which earned them fourth place in the regional event.

Alyssa Wilson fired a round of 85. Ashlyn Acosta shot an 87. Mackena Tennyson shot an 88. Cynthia De Loera finished with a 99 and Harli Wells shot a 115.

The 6A girls golf state tournament will take place Tuesday and Wednesday at the Hillcrest Country Club in Bartlesville.