Yukon natives shine for UCO softball

Yukon graduates and University of Central Oklahoma softball players, Carrie Abrams and Janie Abrams, received academic achievement awards for a grade point average of 3.0 or higher recently at UCO’s Athletic Academic Award Banquet.

Carrie Abrams was named the co-outstanding female student-athlete of the year. Carrie is currently leading the conference with a .422 batting average and has received conference hitter of the week twice this spring.

Carrie is a senior at UCO, while Janie is a true freshman.