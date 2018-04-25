Yukon native earns spot on Central Arkansas Soccer Wall of Honor

David Scott, a Yukon graduate and Oklahoma Christian University men’s soccer coach, was recently named to the Central Arkansas University men’s soccer Wall of Honor.

Scott was inducted Saturday into the UCA Men’s Soccer Wall of Honor a ceremony at the school. He was the fourth Central Arkansas men’s soccer player to earn the honor.

Scott was a goalkeeper for UCA from 1996 to 1999. He earned All-Gulf South Conference honors twice, including a first-team selection in 1999. Scott was a six-time defensive player of the week in the conference and was a member of Central Arkansas’ inaugural team in 1996.

Scott holds Central Arkansas men’s soccer records for career wins with 38, shutouts with 21, minutes played with 6,396, saves with 302, saves per game average with 7.14 and single-season shutouts with six.

He owns the Gulf South Conference record for saves in a single game with 19 and ranks in the top-five in league history in career matches with 71, shutouts, wins, minutes and saves.

The 40-year-old Scott has been at Oklahoma Christian for 12 seasons.

He has recorded the most wins in program history with 79 and was named the Sooner Athletic Conference Coach of the Year in 2006.