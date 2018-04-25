Hooters opens in Yukon

Hooters opened its Yukon location Monday.

The 7,734-square-foot Hooters is at 12320 NW 10th St.

According to a news release, the location features an outdoor patio, a large video wall and 229 seats from which guests can cheer on their favorite sports teams while enjoying world-famous Hooters’ chicken wings.

“Adding to our presence in Oklahoma, Hooters of Yukon offers residents and travelers alike a family friendly place to gather together, watch their favorite games and enjoy craveable menu items,” said Mark Whittle, chief development officer, Hooters of America. “The convenient location, just off I-40, makes it easy to swing by to pick up menu favorites or stop in to enjoy our top-of-the-line AV package and unrivalled Hooters Girl hospitality.”

The restaurant incorporates the latest design features that deliver the familiar persona of the Hooters brand along with newly contemporized elements that combine to deliver a one-of-a-kind guest experience, he said.

From an impressive bar featuring 32 draught beers and a wide array of cocktails and craft beers, to comfortable seating options and localized murals and table tops, the Yukon-area location has it all, said Whittle.

Hooters opened eight new corporate-owned locations and 17 franchise-owned locations in 2017. Since January, Hooters has opened six corporate locations in the U.S., and two franchise locations globally.