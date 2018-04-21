EYES ON THE PRIZE: Yukon tennis teams prepping for postseason run

The Yukon boys and girls tennis teams have their sights set on the postseason, which is a couple weeks away.

To help prepare them for the upcoming regional tournaments, the Millers and Millerettes hosted Crossings in a dual match Thursday at the Yukon High School tennis complex.

Both the Yukon boys and girls split the dual with Crossings 2-2.

In the girls’ dual, Yukon won the two doubles matches and lost the singles.

In the No. 1 doubles match, Candace Courter and Sakura Roberts competed for the Millerettes. The duo beat Crossings 6-2 and 6-0.

In the No. 2 doubles match, Hannah Dillon and Kaylee Rayburn competed. The duo won their match 6-4 and 6-4.

In the No. 1 singles match, Kenzie Moon competed for the Millerettes and lost 6-1 and 2-6. In the No. 2 singles match, Taylor Shipes competed for Yukon and fell 1-6 and 3-6.

In the boys’ dual, the Millers won No. 1 singles and No. 1 doubles but lost No. 2 singles and No. 2 doubles.

In the No. 1 singles match, Lukas Elmborg won 6-3, 1-6 and 10-4. In the No. 1 doubles match, Carson Eskew and Aydan Tahdoo won 6-4 and 6-3.

In the No. 2 singles match, Nate Moore competed for Yukon and lost 3-6, 6-2 and 11-13. In the No. 2 doubles match, Zac Butcher and Howard lost 5-7 and 3-6.

Earlier in the week, the Yukon boys competed in the Edmond North tournament at Kickingbird Park in Edmond.

The Millers had a 5-9 record as a team but Elmborg took third-place in the No. 1 singles bracket.

Elmborg finished with a record of 3-1. The Yukon ace lost his first match to Westmoore’s Ben Richmond 1-6 and 0-6. He rebounded to beat Enid’s Bryce Baker 6-0 and 6-2. He then beat Mustang’s Tommy Le 6-4 and 6-2 and in the third-place match, he beat Norman North’s Will Miller 7-6, 6-7 and 11-9.

In the No. 2 singles division, Moore competed for the Millers. He finished with a record of 2-2 and took 13th. He lost to Brenden Baird of Heritage Hall to open the tournament 0-6 and 6-7. Moore then lost to Edmond North’s Cortez Mora 3-6 and 4-6. He beat Broken Arrow’s Carson Thoma 6-2 and 6-3 and closed the tournament with a 6-2 and 6-2 win over Mustang’s Hoai Pham.

In the No. 1 doubles division, Eskew and Tahdoo competed for Yukon and went 0-3 in the tournament. The duo lost to Edmond Memorial 3-6 and 0-6 in their first match, lost to Broken Arrow 6-2, 3-6 and 4-10 in their second match and lost to Enid 6-3, 6-7 and 6-10 in their third match.

In the No. 2 doubles division, Butcher and Howard had a record of 0-3. They lost to Edmond North 1-6 and 2-6 to open the tournament. The duo lost to Ponca City 6-1, 5-7 and 8-10 in their second match and lost to Edmond North 2 3-6 and 5-7 in their third match.

The Yukon girls also competed in the Edmond North tournament and finished with a combined team record of 7-9.

In the No. 1 singles division, Moon went 2-2 and finished 13th. Moon lost to Chiara Razzouli of Owasso 0-6 and 0-6 to open the tournament. She lost to Edmond Memorial’s Darla Jirousek 0-6 and 0-6 in her second match. She then beat Enid’s Kylie Wilmeth 6-1 and 6-0 and won her final match against Edmond North’s Kinsey Fields 5-7 and 6-1 and 10-6.

In the No. 2 singles division, Taylor Shipes went 2-2 for fourth place. Shipes lost to Bixby’s Maggie Holcomb 1-6 and 0-6 to open the tournament. She then beat Ponca City’s Shaylynn Cloud 6-4 and 7-5. Shipes then beat Norman North’s Claudia Merchan 6-3 and 6-2 and lost her final match to Edmond North 2’s Faith Ferrell 1-6 and 3-6.

In the No. 1 doubles division, Courter and Roberts went 1-3 in the tournament. The duo lost to Edmond Santa Fe in their first match 2-6 and 0-6. They rebounded with a win against Edmond North 2 6-0, 4-6 and 10-4. They lost to Ponca City 3-6, 6-4 and 0-10 and then in their final match, lost to Deer Creek 6-3, 1-6 and 6-10.

In the No. 2 doubles division, Dillon and Rayburn went 2-2 and took fourth. The duo lost to Edmond North 2-6 and 4-6 to open the tournament. They then beat Broken Arrow 7-6 and 6-2. The duo beat Norman North 4-6, 6-3 and 11-9 and lost the third-place match to Edmond Memorial 5-7 and 1-6.