City of Yukon honors outgoing council members

While they will remain on the Yukon City Council through the end of the month, two members of the panel thanked the community Tuesday for allowing them to serve.

Longtime city council members John Alberts and Richard Russell were presented with plaques honoring their services at the beginning of Tuesday’s meeting.

Alberts, who has represented Ward 2 for the past 10 years, was term-limited, preventing him from seeking another term.

Alberts will be replaced by Shelli Selby, who won the seat earlier this month. She defeated local contractor Erick Westphal for the seat.

Russell is completing his first term in office, representing Ward 1. He is a homebuilder and plans to move into a new development that he is involved with. The area is in Oklahoma City, which means he would not be able to serve.

Russell will be replaced by Richard Cacini, who was the only person to seek the seat.

Mayor Michael McEachern thanked them for their time on the council.

“They’ve given their time and service for no money and a lot of grief. They come up here every day to make sure that when we meet, that the business of the city is properly taken care of and things are done the right way,” McEachern said.

Alberts, who has served in various positions on the council since 2002, said he has enjoyed his time.

“It’s been a lot of fun, and I’m glad I had the opportunity to serve with the council members and this staff. It has made it easy for us,” he said.

Russell thanked the citizens for his time on the council.

“It has been an experience,” he said.

While Tuesday was their final regular meeting, city officials said a special meeting is likely before their terms end so that bids can be taken on repair work at the Yukon Community Center.

Repairs are needed to the floor, and City Manager Jim Crosby said it is hoped the work can be completed before the summer camp season begins in a few weeks.

Meanwhile, the council approved a request to order a 2018 model Pierce Enforcer Pumper truck for the fire department. The truck is expected to cost $367,203 after the city receives credit for a truck that will be traded in. The new truck will not be available about a year, Crosby said.

The council also: