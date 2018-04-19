Obituary: J.D. Vaught

J.D. Vaught passed away on April 15 in Oklahoma City.

A life-long resident of Yukon, J.D. was born James Darnell Vaught, II to James D. and Alice Vaught of Yukon.

He spent most of his life working with his dad and brother and eventually his son on the family dairy farm.

He was a graduate of Oklahoma State University with a degree in Agriculture.

J.D. also worked for Dekalb for several years while continuing to work the farm, and later at the Yukon Cotton Gin, and Mid-Continent and Banner Co-Ops.

J.D. is survived by his wife, Barbara, his son, Jason Vaught; his step-son, Jason Bullard, and his wife Kelly; his five (5) grandchildren, Hanna and Emmalynn Vaught, and Logan, Raegan, and London Bullard; his brother and wife, Sid and Mary Jane Vaught; sister-in-law Suzanne Briscoe and her husband Jim; good friend, Carol Stevenson; nieces Jill Dugan and family, and Alicia Vaught; nephew Russ Briscoe, and numerous extended family members. He also remained fond of his former daughters-in-law, Karla Vaught and Kelli Vaught.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his daughter, Jill.

Following a private burial service, a memorial service will be held today at 2 p.m. at the Mustang Nazarene Church.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Canadian County 4-H Foundation PO Box 519, El Reno, Oklahoma 73036, or a charity of your choice.