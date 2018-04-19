Local effort trucks hay to areas ravaged by fires

By CHRIS EVERSOLE

Staff Writer

A local trucking company and Redlands Community College are transporting hay to help feed cattle in parts of Northwest Oklahoma in which fires have burn pastures and hay supplies.

HEI Specialized and Heavy Haul has transported hay at no cost in past emergencies, said Klint Pettigrew, who operates the business with his father, Johnny Pettigrew.

HEI’s office is west of Yukon, and its operating yard is on South Rockwell Avenue in Oklahoma City.

The company transports drilling rigs for the oil and gas industry, mostly between Texas and North Dakota. It also carries sections of wind turbines.

“Our business is hot and cold,” Klint Pettigrew said. “We had trucks available this week.”

He said his family has always had some cattle, that he showed as a youth and that he wants his kids to show them.

“We always want to do what we can,” he said.

The trucks are joining ones from Redlands’ agricultural program in carrying donated hay from this part of the state to the burned areas.

The program has 90 to 100 students enrolled, who study at its two ag location, said Royse Ranch Manager Ed Zweiacher.

OSU Extension is coordinating the hay transport.

“We appreciate how people are helping out,” said Canadian County Extension Educator Kyle Worthington.