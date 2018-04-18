Yukon hosts blustery track and field meet

By Kyle Salomon and Michael Kinney

With Miller Stadium being the annual site for the Class 5A/6A track and field state championships, the Yukon Classic has become a mainstay for many schools across Oklahoma.

Coaches want to bring their athletes to Yukon during the regular season to give them a taste of what the state meet will look like in May.

Despite Mother Nature sending ferocious winds and smoke from grass fires in the northern parts of the state, 37 teams converged in Yukon Friday.

“The elements are always tough in Oklahoma,” Norman coach Scott Monnard said. “This is even challenging for Oklahoma. For the sprinters, it’s not really a factor. They get the wind. But for the distance racers, it can be very tough.”

Yukon’s Kyla Davis was impressive in the girls’ pole vault competition. The freshman took second place with a vault of 11 feet.

Midwest City and Edmond Memorial dominated the day and took home the team titles.

The Midwest City boys finished the day with 82 points. Choctaw was second with 61.

Edmond North, Carl Albert, Norman High, Norman North, Shawnee, Union and Westmoore rounded out the top 10.

The Yukon boys were just outside the top 10 at No. 11 with 17.5 points.

The Edmond Memorial girls tallied 109 points. That was 18 more than second-place Southmoore.

The rest of the top 10 included Edmond North, Union, Weatherford, Midwest City, Broken Arrow, Del City, Norman and Mustang. Yukon finished 15th with 13 points.

“The conditions weren’t great for doing well,” Mustang girls coach Eric Peterson said. “I thought the girls competed hard and did well.”

Carvell McKinley made it to the final round in the long jump competition and placed fourth with a jump of 22-feet, 11-inches.

Kole Fredrick took third place in the 300-meter hurdles and Elijah Ankrom finished fifth in the 3,200-meter run and fifth in the 110-meter hurdles.

Many of the athletes who competed at the Yukon Classic will be back at Miller Stadium May 11-12 for the state meet. Several coaches said they want their teams to learn from the experience.

“You get a lot of east side schools in this meet,” Monnard said. “It’s always one of the bigger meets in the state and is challenging,” Monnard said. “We use this as a springboard before the next three weeks.”

The Millers will compete in Ardmore Friday.

Here are the results from the other Yukon track and field members at the Yukon Classic:

In the girls’ 4×100-meter relay, Yukon took 15th with a time of 52.85 seconds.

In the girls’ 4×800-meter relay, Yukon finished 13th with a time of 11:10.94.

In the girls’ 3,200-meter run, Sydney Brown placed eighth with a time of 13:05.72 and Jaycee Willingham took 41st with a time of 16:14.81.

In the girls’ 4×200-meter relay, Yukon finished 15th with a time of 1:51.92.

In the girls’ 800-meter run, Trinity Aneshansley finished 37th with a time of 3:03.46.

In the girls’ 100-meter dash, Madison Dean placed 42nd with a time of 13.59 seconds. Trinity Davis took 61st with a time of 14.37 seconds and Nana Yeboah finished 74th with a time of 15.68 seconds.

In the girls’ 400-meter dash, Savannah Curry placed 21st with a time of 1:05.55. Hannah Cavin took 30th with a time of 1:07.15. Desiree Walker finished 38th with a time of 1:08.98. Kali Brown placed 52nd with a time of 1:15.71 and Shala Allen took 53rd with a time of 1:18.68.

In the girls’ 300-meter hurdles, Willingham finished 10th with a time of 51.69 seconds.

In the girls’ 200-meter dash, Ashanti Moore placed 33rd with a time of 27.87 seconds. Cavin took 41st with a time of 28.10 seconds. Dean finished 62nd with a time of 29.73 seconds. Allen placed 68th with a time of 30.95 seconds and Yeboah took 74th with a time of 33.01 seconds.

In the girls’ 1,600-meter run, Sydney Brown finished 21st with a time of 6:02.80 and Elora Jones placed 22nd with a time of 6:04.23.

In the girls’ 4×400-meter relay, Yukon took 17th with a time of m4:40.51.

In the girls’ pole vault following Davis was Maycie Reed finishing fourth with a vault of 10-feet. Kenadi Hamilton placed sixth with a vault of 9-feet, 6-inches and Channa Hines took seventh with a vault of nine feet.

In the boys’ 4×100-meter relay, Yukon finished 22nd with a time of 47.26 seconds.

In the boys’ 4×800-meter relay, Yukon placed 20th with a time of 9:21.08.

In the boys’ 110-meter hurdles, Tyler Dechant took sixth with a time of 15.23 seconds. Chris Gerber finished 12th with a time of 15.99 seconds. Blake Gerber placed 13th with a time of 16.02 seconds and Karl Tech took 37th with a time of 19.01 seconds.

In the boys’ 3,200-meter run, Cade Pope finished 20th with a time of 10:58.11 and Zac Lewis placed 49th with a time of 12:53.84.

In the boys’ 4×200-meter relay, Yukon took 10th with a time of 2:04.66. Elijah Wallace finished 20th with a time of 2:08.22 and Kolby Mccoy placed 32nd with a time of 2:10.64.

In the boys’ 100-meter dash, B.j. Wright took 16th with a time of 11.14 seconds and Antonio Washington finished in 55th with a time of 11.91 seconds.

In the boys’ 400-meter dash, Wallace placed 29th with a time of 54.17 seconds. Hirschler took 37th with a time of 55.55 seconds and Payton Hofer finished 63rd with a time of 1:01.55.

Following Frederick in the boys’ 300-meter hurdles was Chris Gerber in 19th with a time of 44.14 seconds and Blake Gerber in 21st with a time of 44.68 seconds.

In the boys’ 4×400-meter relay, Yukon placed 15th with a time of 3:40.84.

In the boys’ high jump, McKinley took 12th with a jump of 5-feet, 11-inches and Carson Price finished 14th with a jump of 5-feet, 9-inches.

In the boys’ pole vault, Jack Gose placed sixth with a vault of 13-feet, 6-inches. Jarrett Comp took eighth with a vault of 13-feet. Martin finished 18th with a vault of 11-feet, 6-inches and Conner Sudduth placed 23rd with a vault of 11-feet.

In the boys’ discus throw, Zac Cantwell took 15th with a toss of 124-feet, 6-inches.

In the boys’ shot put, Zac Jones finished 27th with a throw of 40-feet, 10-inches.