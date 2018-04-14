Yukon handles business against Putnam City West, caps off perfect week

The Yukon girls soccer team took care of business Thursday with a 7-0 win at home against Putnam City West.

The win improved Yukon’s record to 10-2 on the year.

The Millerettes scored three goals in the first half and four in the second and had six assists on the night.

Yukon finished the night with 33 shots on goal compared the Lady Patriots, who had none.

Myka Heimbach scored two goals in the match. Asley Baker, Katelynn Fair, Chelsea Fuston, Ashlyn Williams and Katie Breedlove each scored one goal for Yukon.

Williams and Emily Kimmel each had two assists and Heimbach and Peyton Lykes each had one assist.

“I thought we did what we needed to do tonight,” Yukon coach Steve Scott said. “It was a tough week for us, having to play three games in four days, but I thought we handled it about as well as we could. It will be good to get back on a normal schedule next week.”

Yukon storms back to beat Edmond North

The Yukon girls soccer team went down 2-0 to Edmond North on the road early in the first half, but the Millerettes struck back in the second half with two goals to send the match into overtime where they won off the foot of Katelynn Fair.

The Millerettes had 13 shots on goal against the Lady Huskies, while Edmond North had five shots on goal.

On top of Fair’s match-winner, Myka Heimbach scored two goals in the match. Asley Baker had the match’s only assist for Yukon.

Kalie Winstead had three saves in the second half.

The Millerettes will be back in action at 6 p.m. Tuesday against U.S. Grant.