Janitor accused of trying to set up set with teen

A former janitor at a Moore elementary school is accused of traveling last week to Mustang to have sex with a 14-year-old girl.

Cameron L. Ford, 29, of Oklahoma City, is free after posting $25,000 bond following his arrest on a complaint of facilitating sex with a minor through use of technology.

He was arrested by county law enforcement when he arrived Friday at a Mustang Walmart to pick up what he thought was a teenage girl, said Canadian County Sheriff Chris West.

West said Ford, who was a janitor at Apple Creek Elementary School in Moore, began talking to an undercover investigator who was posing as a teenager on social media on April 3.

Ford allegedly sent the investigator private messages saying that he thought she was pretty. He also described himself as a “true gentleman looking for someone to begin a relationship with.”

West said that over the next three days, Ford steered the conversation into more explicit topics, while also changing from social media to cell phone texting.

Once the conversation switched to texting, it became “even more graphic,” West said.

The sheriff said once the conversation began to discuss a meeting, Ford described in detail the sexual encounter he was seeking.

Ford reportedly wanted to pick the girl up in Mustang and drive her back to his Oklahoma City apartment, the sheriff said.

“We’re always concerned when adults engage in filthy sex talk with children, but we know it’s time to roll when they begin planning and executing their sick and demented rape-a-child fantasy,” West said.

Ford traveled to the Mustang Walmart to pick up the teen, where he was arrested by investigators. He reportedly told authorities he was sexually attracted to children, West said.

Officials with the Moore School District said Ford has since resigned from the district.

Charges had not been filed as of press time.