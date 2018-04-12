Filing continues

At least one county official has drawn a challenger in the upcoming primary election.

County Treasurer Carolyn Leck filed for re-election early Wednesday. She also drew a challenger.

Marti Bold, a Republican from Yukon, also is seeking the seat.

Also filing for office was Matt Wehmuller, who is the incumbent county assessor.

Neither of the two county commissioners, Marc Hader nor Jack Stewart, had filed for their respective seats as of press-time. Hader was expected to file his paperwork later Wednesday.

In judicial offices, Special Judge Bob Hughey filed Wednesday morning. He is the incumbent.

Hughey is expected to be challenged by Piedmont attorney Rachel Bussett, though she had not filed as of Wednesday morning

There are two available district judge seats. Paul Hesse is the incumbent in Seat 1. He was in the middle of a trial Wednesday and had not filed as of noon.

The second seat is newly created. State Rep. John Paul Jordan announced Tuesday that he plans to step aside from the House seat to run for the judicial office.

At the state level, two candidates have filed for seats that represent Canadian County.

In House District 41, Republican Denise Crosswhite Hader, 53, of Surrey Hills has filed. Incumbent John Enns is term-limited. The district includes parts of northern Canadian County.

In House District 47, Democrat O.A. Cargill, 60, of Yukon and Republican Ramona Riley, 64, of Mustang, had filed by press time. That seat currently is held by Leslie Osborn, who is seeking the state labor commissioner’s seat.

No one had filed for Jordan’s House District 43 seat as of Wednesday morning.

No one had filed for Senate Districts 22 or 44 as of noon Wednesday..

The filing period for county, state and federal offices continues through 5 p.m. Friday. Those seeking county-specific offices file at the county election board in El Reno. Those seeking state and federal offices file in Oklahoma City at the state election board.

The primary election is June 26. If a runoff is needed, it will be Aug. 28.

The general election is Nov. 6.